Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $218.88

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $198.86 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

