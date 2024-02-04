Analysts Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $218.88

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.78.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Avery Dennison stock opened at $198.86 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.39. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.
Read More
