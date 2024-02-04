Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT at $149.46

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $133.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $92.65 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

