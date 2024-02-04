Analysts Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) PT at C$3.73

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.90 to C$3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of TSE CHR opened at C$2.45 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80. The stock has a market cap of C$474.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3699422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

