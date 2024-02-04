Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Target Price at C$101.36

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bankshares cut Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Canada cut shares of Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total transaction of C$488,377.66. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$100.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$74.36 and a 1 year high of C$101.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$93.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 516.91% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.3802448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

