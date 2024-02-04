Analysts Set LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price at $246.91

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $251.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $259.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.45. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth $217,799,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after acquiring an additional 785,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

