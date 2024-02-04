Analysts Set The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) PT at $17.43

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. StockNews.com raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Manitowoc by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 386,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1,292.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 479,662 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 79,213 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTW opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

