Analysts Set Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Target Price at $57.50

Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
WOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE WOR opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82.
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.
