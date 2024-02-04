Analyzing Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Apyx Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apyx Medical -30.13% -49.46% -30.98% Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0.71% 4.88% 2.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apyx Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.09 -$23.18 million ($0.43) -6.23 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $43.04 billion 0.35 $1.45 billion $0.11 61.92

Analyst Recommendations

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Apyx Medical. Apyx Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Apyx Medical and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apyx Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 2 2 0 2.50

Apyx Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 130.10%. Given Apyx Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Apyx Medical is more favorable than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.

Volatility & Risk

Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Apyx Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Apyx Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Apyx Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Free Report)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures. The company's Helium Plasma Technology products are marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market. It also offers hand pieces for open and laparoscopic procedures, and OEM generators and accessories. The company was formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation and changed its name to Apyx Medical Corporation in January 2019. Apyx Medical Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment provides dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis-related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment engages in the therapy and care of critically and chronically ill patients. This segment offers I.V. generic drugs; biosimilar drugs for autoimmune diseases and oncology; enteral and parenteral nutrition products; medical technologies, as well as disposables, infusions pumps, apheresis machines, cell therapy devices, and other products. The Fresenius Helios segment provides clinical and nursing care facilities. The Fresenius Vamed segment provides services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. This segment also offers operational management of healthcare facilities and provides services to patients. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.