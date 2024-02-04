Analyzing Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $326.31 million 2.27 $78.00 million $4.35 9.44 Heritage Commerce $243.30 million 2.14 $64.44 million $1.06 8.05

Risk and Volatility

Community Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Heritage Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Trust Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Trust Bancorp and Heritage Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75

Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Heritage Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 23.91% 11.88% 1.40% Heritage Commerce 26.49% 9.85% 1.19%

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Heritage Commerce on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

