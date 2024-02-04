Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $7.57

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.32. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 44,426 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on HOUS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 4.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $553,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 66.9% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

