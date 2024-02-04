Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,994,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

