Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $215.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.72.

Get Apple alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.28. Apple has a 1-year low of $143.90 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 164.02%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 178,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.