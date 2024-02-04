Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.72.

Apple stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 164.02% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

