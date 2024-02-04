Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.53. 543,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,654,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

The stock has a market cap of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $957,821.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

