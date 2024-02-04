Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 577,968 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,039.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 339,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,620,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,069,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 251,376 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $927.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

