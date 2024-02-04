Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.83.
ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Shares of ARCT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $927.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.95.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
