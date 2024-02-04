Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 186 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Polaris by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Polaris by 526.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PII shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Polaris Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.97.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

