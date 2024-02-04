Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMAR opened at $45.09 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $345,576.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,967.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,446 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

