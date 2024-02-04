Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,342.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $30,693.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 694,286 shares of company stock worth $12,047,357. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOST opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Toast in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

