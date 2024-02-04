Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TKR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Timken in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

