Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Up 0.5 %

ATKR opened at $148.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.14 and a 52 week high of $165.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.65.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Atkore Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.