Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,829 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,689,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,883,000 after buying an additional 1,321,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,973,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,710,000 after buying an additional 365,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $62,869,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after buying an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.