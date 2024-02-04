Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AROW. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AROW. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

