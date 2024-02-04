Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $674.00

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.57) and last traded at GBX 672 ($8.54), with a volume of 284347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 656 ($8.34).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.90) target price on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £537.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 599.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 487.61.

In related news, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £178,800 ($227,307.40). 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.