Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $187.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

ATKR opened at $148.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.65. Atkore has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Atkore by 72.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

