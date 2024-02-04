Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Get Atlassian alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Atlassian Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $217.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of -145.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.08 and a 200-day moving average of $202.94. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,853.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,562,740.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,853.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,388 shares of company stock valued at $66,791,945. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $1,308,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 19,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.