Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,783 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $282.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.33 and its 200 day moving average is $258.83. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $219.44 and a 12 month high of $283.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

