Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,783 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $282.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.33 and a 200-day moving average of $258.83. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.44 and a one year high of $283.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

