Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters acquired 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $246.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $340.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.