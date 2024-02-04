Atria Investments Inc Buys 11,968 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

XMHQ stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $68.69 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.56.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

