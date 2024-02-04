Atria Investments Inc Buys 227 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.78%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

