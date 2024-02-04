Atria Investments Inc Buys 4,656 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $43,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

