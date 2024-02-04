Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 956,441 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after purchasing an additional 797,176 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,520,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,649,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.