Atria Investments Inc Has $1.88 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

