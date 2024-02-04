Atria Investments Inc Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.41. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

