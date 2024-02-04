Atria Investments Inc Has $1.99 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,044,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,143,000 after buying an additional 80,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 284,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,040,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 27,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.4 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

