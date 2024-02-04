Atria Investments Inc Has $2.03 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $150.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

