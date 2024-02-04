Atria Investments Inc Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,853 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.10% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.95 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

