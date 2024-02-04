Atria Investments Inc Has $2.30 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $68.69 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

