Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN opened at $256.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $265.99.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.