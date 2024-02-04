Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.64.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

