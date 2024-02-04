Atria Investments Inc Purchases 8,707 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $18.16 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $952.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

