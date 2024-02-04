Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 28.9% during the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $526,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 9.5% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the third quarter worth $387,000.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAUM opened at $20.33 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

