Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $246.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $340.84.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Bill Burns acquired 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,912.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

