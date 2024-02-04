Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 38.1% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,949,000 after buying an additional 107,433 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $121.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 224.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $168.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 940.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

