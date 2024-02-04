Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.