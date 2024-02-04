Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEXFree Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of IDEX by 4.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IDEX by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $220.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $231.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.