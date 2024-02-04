Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,492 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 54.0% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after buying an additional 444,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $49,403,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $222.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.25 and a 200-day moving average of $218.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $173.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

