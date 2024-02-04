Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,087 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.