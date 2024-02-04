Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in RB Global were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RB Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,266,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of RB Global by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in RB Global in the third quarter worth about $56,967,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

