Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) vs. WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Financial Contrast

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Automatic Data Processing and WeTrade Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 1 6 2 0 2.11 WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $253.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.75%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeTrade Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and WeTrade Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $18.01 billion 5.68 $3.41 billion $8.59 28.97 WeTrade Group $11.67 million 0.56 -$9.15 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than WeTrade Group.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 19.14% 95.22% 6.57% WeTrade Group N/A -25.18% -23.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats WeTrade Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll services, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solution to businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers employee benefits, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

