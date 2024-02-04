Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 492.67 ($6.26).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 529 ($6.73) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.72) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.99) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 450 ($5.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 418.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 399.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.60 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 463 ($5.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

